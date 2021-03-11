Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart here
Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart here
Rugby League

Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart

11th Mar 2021 8:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

In a mad dash to organise your NRL tipping competition ahead of season kick-off? We have you covered.

Download your tipping poster here, with the entire 2021 NRL fixture attached and slots for 37 different tipsters.

Just click on the graphic below and a PDF of the chart will automatically pop up. Click download, then print your poster and you're on your way.

Can the Kevvie Walters-led Broncos rebound from their worst season in history or will the star-studded Titans emerge as Queensland's new NRL heavyweight?

Download your tipping chart below.

 

 

Originally published as Download your 2021 NRL tipping chart

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
nrl rugby league sport tipping tipping chart

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Feature regional trail ride returns for 2021

        Premium Content Feature regional trail ride returns for 2021

        News “Everyone knows everyone somehow and we all enjoy what we do.”

        Gladstone police chasing man who jumped fences, railway

        Premium Content Gladstone police chasing man who jumped fences, railway

        News Several police are pursuing a man around Central Gladstone who has jumped into...

        Legally Blonde musical hailed as a great success

        Premium Content Legally Blonde musical hailed as a great success

        Art & Theatre “I don’t know anyone who didn’t come out of there smiling.”

        Babies, pregnant mothers at risk from discoloured CQ water

        Premium Content Babies, pregnant mothers at risk from discoloured CQ water

        News Manganese discoloured water is common in the region, says CQ University doctor.