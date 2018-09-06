Down Syndrome no barrier for this hard-working city man

TOP EFFORT: Matty Ollier is stoked to have landed a job at Toowoomba Toyota, despite his disabilty. He is picture here with (from left) Alan Smith, Paul Barnes, Michael Gant, Brett Motton, Jason Quirey and Wayne Bowden.

MATTHEW Ollier only secured his first job six months ago, but the 27-year-old has big plans.

With every pay cheque he squirrels a little away, saving for a home deposit.

This might seem like an ordinary goal, but Mr Ollier is no ordinary bloke.

He has Down Syndrome and faced an uphill battle when applying for jobs.

Luckily, when his name came across the recruitment desk at Toowoomba Toyota, owner Brett Motton jumped at the chance to employ the go-getter.

"Working makes me happy," Mr Ollier said.

He has a few shifts each week in the detailing department preparing vehicles for sale and his favourite tasks include blasting panels with a gerni and polishing tire rims.

"I like to make them really shiny," he said.

It is not easy for the people with Down Syndrome to get paid work and Mr Ollier spent years looking before he was offered a position at Toowoomba Toyota.

Six months in and his boss said employing Mr Ollier was a great decision.

"Matty is the first special needs person I have employed," Mr Motton said.

"We had a need for another detailer and we believed Matty could be a vital part of the team.

"As a large employer in Toowoomba we have a responsibility to be more inclusive."

The decision was sound, both socially and financially, with Mr Ollier demonstrating a stellar work ethic, never missing a shift since he started.

"Matty has been amazing from day one," Mr Motton said.

"He wears his uniform with pride, works hard, tries his best and has a terrific attitude."

Detailing manager Paul Barnes said hiring the young man changed the culture within his team.

"We take a lot of things for granted, but when you work with disabled people it makes you better as well," he said.

"When you have someone you can train and develop it reflects on you. It makes us all feel good.

"It changes how I look at people and how I interact with them.

The blokes in the detailing shop took Mr Ollier under their care, supporting him as a he learnt and grew to be confident in the workplace.

"I wish I has more blokes like Matty," Mr Barnes said.

If you are an employer interested in giving someone with disability a go, phone YellowBridge Qld 1300 882 764.