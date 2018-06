Emergency services were called to two car accidents along Glenlyon Rd in less than 30 minutes.

GLADSTONE'S emergency services were called to two separate collisions this afternoon.

The incidents occurred at the same time within half a kilometre of each other on Glenlyon Road at 3.25pm.

Both accidents were caused by vehicles running into each other from behind.

A 4WD was pushed off the road into nearby bush.

QAS assessed four patients and three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.