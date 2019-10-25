‘Double standards’: Abbie slams Bachelorette

ABBIE Chatfield has unleashed on Bachelorette fans following Wednesday night's episode, citing a "double standard" in the way viewers react to men and women.

Posting to the Shameless Podcast Facebook group, the runner-up from Matt Agnew's season of The Bachelor pointed out that she was "villainised" when she took Matt aside during a cocktail party and made it clear she "wasn't here to make friends", whereas when Ryan did the same with Angie, he was labelled a "gentleman".

"HMMMMM interesting that when I merely took Matt away for a chat and said "I'm not here to make friends" not even after a single date and not in private, I was a abused online and called a psycho/b**ch/immature/breaking girl code," she posted.

"But when Ryan takes Angie away he's a gentleman who is only there for Angie and is more mature than everyone else …? I love the blatant double standards."

Abbie has labelled the treatment of Angie’s suitors a ‘blatant double standard’ compared with how she was treated during The Bachelor.

The post has attracted over 650 likes, with fans throwing their support behind the 24-year-old, urging her to "keep calling people out".

"I'm still annoyed at the amount of abuse that was hurled your way," one said.

"I got into arguments with workmates and friends who were saying things about you that were disgusting. I'm in awe at your confidence and hope more young women see you as an example to follow."

Responding to supporters, Abbie said she intends to write an article "detailing all the times the men in the Bachelorette have done the same things as me and been praised while I was villainised".

"Maybe I'll start a podcast about how mad I am lol xx," she added, later commenting: "You know this gonna be a hectic rant when it starts with 'within our patriarchal society …'"

Abbie promised to deliver a ‘hectic rant’. Picture: Supplied.

Since her Bachelor season aired, Abbie has been outspoken on social media about the unwarranted backlash she's copped.

Immediately after the finale, she posted a lengthy rant slamming trolls for "slut-shaming".

"Things I got slut-shamed for on #thebachelorau: this bikini, my skort at hometowns, multiple cocktail party gowns, kissing matt 'without a date' and at a cocktail party (out of sight of anyone), pashing Matt in various locations with varying degrees of intensity, honestly admitting that I wanted to have sex with a man I was dating for 10 weeks and all around just 'using sexuality to manipulate Matt'," she wrote.

And earlier this month, she took aim at Daily Mail readers for "bodyshaming" after spotting a number of cruel comments on recent bikini photos.

Posting a fiery response on Instagram, she begged people to "leave her in peace … for the sake of the mental health of the general public" who may read the comments and "internalise the views of others".

"Body shaming, Slut shaming, Sexism," she labelled the cruel words.

"I am at the end of my tether with this. STOP commenting on women's bodies and debating whether or not we are ~allowed~ to wear bikinis. It isn't your place. I'm a 24 year old who is healthy, happy and comfortable. Why does that irritate people?," she posed.

Abbie's latest rant comes amid several ex-reality TV contestants opening up about their mental health struggles this week in light of Seven's landmark workers compensation case.

Married At First Sight stars including Tracey Jewel and Davina Rankin have been outspoken about how online bullying has impacted their lives post-TV, adding that support from the Nine Network simply wasn't sufficient.

They have both expressed that they may consider taking legal action after House Rules contestant Nicole Prince made a successful claim against Seven for portraying her as the "villain" in 2017.