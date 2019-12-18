Menu
A man is facing two murder charges after a man and a woman were killed in Sydney.
Crime

Double murder charge over 'neighbour' axe killings

by Hannah Higgins
18th Dec 2019 4:52 PM

A man has been charged with two counts of murder after a double stabbing at a unit in Sydney's southwest.

Emergency services were called to Huntley Place in Cartwright about 4pm on Tuesday following reports a man and a woman had been stabbed in a dispute.

The man, who is believed to be 40 but has not yet been formally identified, died at the scene while the woman, believed to be 34, died in Liverpool hospital despite the efforts of paramedics.

Both of the victims are yet to be formally identified.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that another 34-year-old man, who had been assisting police with their inquiries, had been charged with two counts of murder.

He was refused bail to appear in Liverpool Local Court on Thursday.

Police on Tuesday began an investigation into the circumstances that led to the violent attack, as reports circulated that an axe had been used.

"It appears that a male and a female have come to the units here in Cartwright in respect to a dispute and as a result of that a scuffle has broken out and unfortunately it has resulted in two persons being seriously injured and passing away from those injuries," Superintendent Adam Whyte told reporters at the scene.

cartwright crim murder violence

