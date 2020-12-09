Double J song winner to play at Agnes Blues Fest

Kristen Lee Morris and The Dirty Snakes are set to return to Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival for 2021.

Kristen Lee Morris has forged a reputation as one of Australia’s most unique and captivating modern blues and roots musicians.

Armed with a rusty guitar and his band of misfits “The Dirty Snakes”, his songs cut to the heart with blues music at the core.

After Kasey Chambers produced his debut album Ruins in 2014, Morris’ second solo album Post To Wire rewrote the rule book, with his single Cowboy chosen by Double J as Australian Song Of The Year on their Tower of Song program.

Kristen Lee Morris, with his raw swagger and charm, plus the mighty power of The Dirty Snakes, are the filthiest musical gem to ever be mined from the Australian blues scene.

Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival is a Three Day Annual Event held at the SES Grounds, Captain Cook Drive, Seventeen Seventy.

Three Day Early Bird Tickets are now on sale at $132. Book your tickets & places to stay here.