COLD CASE: Discouraging delay in effort to find missing men

Robert Grayson (26 at the time) was reported missing on August 8, 1994. On September 2 1994, Derek Van Der Poel (23 at the time) was subsequently reported missing to Calliope Police.

Robert Grayson (26 at the time) was reported missing on August 8, 1994. On September 2 1994, Derek Van Der Poel (23 at the time) was subsequently reported missing to Calliope Police. Queensland Police Service

A SEARCH of the Kroombit Tops National Park in relation to the disappearance of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel in 1993 has been suspended.

Due to "unfavourable weather conditions", Queensland Police Service's continued efforts to locate the missing men this weekend was deleayed.

A date has not yet been set to recommence the search.

Robert Grayson (26 at the time) was reported missing on August 8, 1994. On September 2, Derek Van Der Poel (23) was subsequently reported missing to Calliope Police. Both men were last seen alive in Gladstone in May, 1993.

Earlier this week, a 51-year-old Rosedale man was arrested for his alleged involvement in the suspected murders of Robert and Derek.

A $250,000 reward remains in place for information which leads to the apprehension and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance and suspected murder of Robert Grayson and Derek Van Der Poel.

An appropriate indemnity from prosecution will also be recommended for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the crime, who first gives such information.\

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.