Double fatality: Overtaking move linked to Bruce Hwy tragedy

Jack McKay, Annie Perets, Blake Antrobus, Madura McCormack & Amy Formosa | 18th Apr 2017 6:03 AM Updated: 8:13 AM
The scene of the fatal crash north of Tiaro which closed the highway until 10pm.
The scene of the fatal crash north of Tiaro which closed the highway until 10pm.

UPDATE 7.30am: A police media spokeswoman has confirmed members of a Brisbane family were killed in the crash on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro on Monday afternoon.

The spokeswoman said a 30-year-old woman killed in the crash was driving the vehicle believed to be hit head on in the collision.

The male passenger who died was a 22-year-old.

A 14-year-old boy, who was also travelling in the vehicle, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Gympie acting sergeant Jon Roche confirmed two Hervey Bay residents had been airlifted to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition following the crash.

EARLIER: A MAN and woman are dead and four are in hospital after a crash on the Bruce Highway between Gympie and Maryborough marred the final day of the Easter weekend.

Emergency services were called to the multi-vehicle collision 6km north of Tiaro about 3.10pm.

Police confirmed two people were killed. Another was seriously injured.

The head-on crash caused holiday traffic chaos.

 

QLD Road Fatalities 2001-2016

Explore the map or scroll through widgets to interact with the data


Gympie Police Patrol Group Acting Inspector Paul Algie said it appeared a vehicle had been in the overtaking lane when it veered right, clipping another vehicle before colliding head-on with a third.

"The driver and passenger of the third vehicle were killed instantly," he said.

The highway remained closed until about 10 o'clock last night.

OUR SAY: Easter break ends in 'most tragic way imaginable'

The tragedy caused mass delays as families returned from Easter celebrations.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said fire crews battled two car fires that broke out at the crash site.

Among those injured was a man in his 20s who was flown to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with pelvic injuries and leg fractures.

A male teenager and a woman aged in her 50s were flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition after they sustained abdominal injuries.

Paramedics confirmed another man was taken to hospital, while four other victims were assessed at the scene but declined further treatment at hospital.

Police were last night urging motorists to delay their travel plans and to avoid the area as the Forensic Crash Unit investigated the incident.

The crash was a horror end to an otherwise fatality-free long weekend.

But Easter traffic clogged the highway from Brisbane to north of the Sunshine Coast.

The Bruce Highway was congested for about 40km from Caboolture to Palmview.

Police said more than 3700 motorists were detected speeding on Easter Sunday including a motorcyclist who was allegedly travelling at 183km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Sunshine ­Motorway.

Police also charged a 25-year-old man with drink- driving after he was allegedly caught with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.252 per cent at Mornington Island on Sunday night.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  bruce highway easter editors picks fatality gympie crashes tiaro

