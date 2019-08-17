Double dose of Gravity Enduro for CQ riders

ON YOUR BIKE: Gladstone rider Brad Huston competing in the Gravity Enduro last year. Round 3 of the series will be held in Gladstone today. Rockhampton will host Round 4 tomorrow.

ON YOUR BIKE: Gladstone rider Brad Huston competing in the Gravity Enduro last year. Round 3 of the series will be held in Gladstone today. Rockhampton will host Round 4 tomorrow. Matt Taylor GLA240818BMX

MOUNTAIN BIKES: Gladstone MTB Club president Brenden Sykes is hoping for an increase in riders and spectators as round three of the CQ Gravity Enduro Series comes to Gladstone today.

The event is part of a weekend double-header - featuring Gladstone and Rockhampton - with round four to be held tomorrow in the Beef Capital.

"The purpose of the back-to-back events was to try and attract out-of-town riders as it is a fair way to travel for one race but two makes it a bigger drawcard," Sykes said.

"As for the racing it's a standard Gravity Enduro with timed downhill tracks over set stages with a combined total time declaring a winner."

Sykes said the Gladstone track was looking in top shape ahead of today's event, which will run from 10am-2pm at Gladstone Mountain Bike Park.

"We will be using two new tracks in Gladstone for this event and Rocky will have one new trail for the Sunday session," he said.

"The trails will vary in difficulty from beginner to advanced riders. The park is in good shape, even with the lack of rain we've had over the past few months, so it should make for some dusty and slippery conditions."

Sykes expected at least 50 riders, including locals, coming to the event from as far as Emerald, Rockhampton, Childers and Biloela.

"We are getting a growing number of out-of-town riders, which is great for the club and the town," he said.

"We have a very good reputation for race day events, which is drawing in more and more riders from all over."