VICTORY: Players from the winning BITS Bowls Club.
Bowls

Double dose by the BITS for bowls club

NICK KOSSATCH
15th Aug 2019 9:00 AM
LAWN BOWLS: It was a memorable double for the Boyne-Tannum Bowls Club.

The club took out division one and two pennants at the Port Curtis District Bowls Association.

BITS Bowls Club publicity officer Peter Cameron said there was quality bowls played.

"The finals were held at Biloela on Sunday afternoon against Monto in division one and Alumina in division two respectively," Cameron said.

"BITS took an early lead but Monto refused BITS to get away and the outcome was still undetermined on the last end with BITS in front by six shots.

"The division one team went through the pennants undefeated only dropping three rinks along the way."

The BITS team managed to hold Monto at bay and scored one shot to win by seven shots overall.

"BITS division two dominated their opponents early and were never threatened throughout the game," Cameron said.

"They were also undefeated throughout the pennants (and) didn't drop any rinks."

The BITS division one team's next assignment is the zone play-offs in Bundaberg on September 22.

BITS will play the winners of Bundaberg and Central Queensland pennants.

SCORES

D1: BITS 59 d Monto 51

D2: BITS 67 d Alumina 36

bits bowls club boyne island bowls club lawn bowls queensland
Gladstone Observer

