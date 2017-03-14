'Double digit rainfall figures': Storms coming to Gladstone

The storm clouds rolling in over Tannum Sands this morning.

YOU may have woken to dark grey clouds and a quick downpour this morning, but don't get used to it.

Australia Bureau of Meteorologist (BOM) meteorologist James Thompson said Gladstone had received only one third of the average rainfall for this month, so far.

"We are only half way through and Gladstone has had 24mm for the month ... the average for the month is 95mm," Mr Thompson said.

Mr Thompson said we could expect isolated showers and possible storms for the week ahead.

"The best chance of storms is today, possibly tomorrow ... it's a moist atmosphere," he said.

"Showers or storms will have double digit rainfall figures but lots of places will miss out.

"Gladstone is not really in an area where there will be widespread storms."

February last year saw 121mm of rainfall across Gladstone, according to Mr Thompson, compared to 2mm this year.

"We were missing a heavy day (this year)," he said.

"One day last year we saw one drop of 80mm, this February we didn't have that.

"Gladstone got lucky last year with that one rainfall day."

While over 80% of the state has been officially drought declared, Gladstone is unaffected.

"There are a lot of regions around Gladstone, like Bundaberg, that are drought declared," Mr Thompson said.

At the moment 87.47% of Queensland has been officially declared as drought-stricken.

AgForce general president Grant Maudsley said conditions were unlikely to improve in the near future with below average rainfall expected for March combined with hot temperatures.