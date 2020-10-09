Double blow as second family loses home to fire

Jim McClean and his three children lost their Camira home in a fire around 1am this morning. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Jim McClean and his three children lost their Camira home in a fire around 1am this morning. Photo: Ebony Graveur

A SECOND family has lost its home to fire in the space of two days, in a horror week for Ipswich fire crews.

Jim McClean and his family were sleeping when a blaze broke out, engulfing their Camira home about 1am Thursday.

Thankfully, Mr McClean, his two daughters and his son all escaped unharmed.

"We are still in shock as it only happened this morning - it's overwhelming but we're happy that everyone is safe and nobody got hurt," Mr McClean said.

Jim McClean said items that had belonged to his late wife were destroyed in the fire. Photo: Ebony Graveur

It was Mr McClean's 15-year-old daughter who raised the alarm.

"My daughter woke up and got us out and she reckons her (late) mum told her - she says her mum was looking out for us," Mr McClean said.

LOCAL NEWS: 'All specialty': New cafe vows to be best coffee in town

Dee McClean sadly passed away seven years ago and much of her belongings, which held sentimental value to the family, were lost in the blaze.

"Stuff from my wife - there's stuff I'm going to miss," he said.

Though the smoke alarms went off, the family was already out of the house by the time they were activated.

The Camira home was destroyed in the blaze this morning. Photo: Ebony Graveur

"My daughter heard a glass break and woke up - she thought someone was breaking in but then saw a glow," Mr McClean said.

"She came in, woke us all up and I went and looked at what was happening and the glass shattered in the kitchen.

"I told them to get out and we ran out, sat on the other side of the road and rang triple-0."

The family's home for the past 13 years was gutted by the fire and most of their possessions were destroyed.

"We can't really go in the house yet because it's not safe," Mr McLean said.

"The roof's fallen in, in places, and the roof has burnt through - there are tiles sitting up there with no timber underneath them."

LOCAL NEWS: Mum's terror as home goes up in flames

On Tuesday night, a Goodna family lost their home to a fire that engulfed the place and left it in ruin.

Apryl and Vergel Trinidad and their two sons, aged five and 10, have been offered temporary accommodation in an Ipswich motel.

The low-set brick home on Caldwell Street caught alight after the family returned from school.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.