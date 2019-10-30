Menu
Police found marijuana and a hydroponic growing set-up in a concealed room in a shed at Jones Hill, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.
Secret room hides drug crop in Jones Hill shed

Arthur Gorrie
29th Oct 2019 4:27 PM | Updated: 30th Oct 2019 8:55 AM
A JONES Hill man has avoided a recorded conviction for marijuana production on the basis of his hopes to do business in New Zealand and the USA.

Police said the man Robert Pekar, was growing about 36 marijuana plants in his shed, in a concealed room accessed by a hidden door.

Pekar, 55, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court producing and possessing marijuana, growing equipment, implements, unregistered weapons and ammunition and failing to store those items securely, all on April 27.

Police told the court the room held a hydroponic growing set-up and was also fitted with lamps, powered by solar panels on the roof of the shed.

Police officers searching the shed also found a printed growing schedule and a feed chart associated with growing the plants.

Horticultural equipment was also found, including pots and hydro chemicals and a water pipe and grinder, along with 20g of marijuana in Pekar's bedroom.

They also found the guns, one of them a starting pistol, and assorted ammunition, the prosecution said.

Pekar's solicitor, Greg Wildie, said the pistol was an antique which Pekar accepted should have been registered.

The rifle was a very old air rifle which he had owned since he was a child.

Pekar was growing the plants for his own use and had found the marijuana was.better than alcohol and had decided to grow it rather than become involved in "the drug culture" by buying it.

"The reality is if he has a conviction recorded he would have difficulty re-establishing himself after a matrimonial break-up and wanted to start an import-export business trading in New Zealand and the USA and these countries would froun on a person with a conviction.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Pekar $1500 with no conviction recorded.

