TARGET: DONUT King in Stockland was the latest target for thieves during a string of break-ins this week in Gladstone.
Crime

Donut store latest target in string of break-ins

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
DONUT King in Stockland was the latest target for thieves during a string of break-ins this week in Gladstone.

Gladstone Police Sergeant Wayne Butcher said offenders entered the business by jumping over the counter around 7pm on Tuesday.

He said soft drinks and other items were stolen.

Mr Butcher said police were seeking to locate three juveniles who they believed were involved in two other break-ins over the weekend.

On Saturday four teenagers who appeared to be aged 14-16 entered Gladstone State High School damaging the tuckshop area around 8.20pm. Police believe the same offenders broke into the gardener storage facility at Stockland. Anyone with information should contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

