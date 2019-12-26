Menu
Heather Jensen and Heather Wieland at the CWA hall
‘Don’t throw it away’: CWA urges people recycle this Christmas

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
The Country Women’s Association is urging people to recycle this festive season.

Members Heather Wieland and Heather Jensen said there were many ways households could recycle this ­Christmas.

“Truly, if you have food and you’re in an area where you can give it to neighbours who can use it, give it to them,” Ms Wieland said.

“There’s never a good excuse to waste food.”

Ms Weiland said food banks in the area would also be accepting donations.

“If you can’t pass on food to your neighbours or friends, go to the food bank,” she said.

“Do not throw away food when you can give it away.”

Ms Jensen said it was all about recycling this Christmas.

“We have people who have thrown out perfectly good dresses,” Ms Jensen said.

“You can pull items apart and make something out of it.

“It’s all about recycling now – you can make wonderful things out of recycling material.”

