'Don't stand up': Man facing leg amputation hobbles to court

A man facing a leg amputation hobbled his way into Gladstone Magistrates Court after he was caught stealing from a donation bin outside Lifeline Gladstone.

A man facing a leg amputation hobbled his way into Gladstone Magistrates Court after he was caught stealing from a donation bin outside Lifeline Gladstone. chadh

A MAN who could be facing a leg amputation had to hobble his way into Gladstone Magistrates Court after he was caught stealing from a donation bin outside Lifeline Gladstone.

Aaron James Lydiard pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing after police found him and a co-accused taking donated items and putting them in a car.

At 7.45pm on July 24, police arrived at Lifeline Gladstone to find Lydiard sifting through a large steel bin while the co-offender was climbing out of the same bin.

While police searched the parked vehicle, both offenders were detained.

Police found two washing machines in the back of the vehicle and a DVD player and set-top box in the front passenger side.

The co-offenders told police they believed the items were rubbish and thought they were allowed to take things out of the Lifeline bin.

Still on parole for an offence earlier this year, Lydiard's history consists mainly of drug offences, with two prior instances of stealing.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos told Magistrate Melanie Ho the father of four was on crutches because he was suffering from a blood infection after he shattered his foot and was facing a "prognosis that his leg might be cut off".

Acknowledging the defendant's physical condition, Ms Ho told him he did not need to stand up while she read out his sentence.

"(And) you don't need to hobble in here anymore," she said.

Lydiard was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.