Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'Don't stand up': Man facing leg amputation hobbles to court

A man facing a leg amputation hobbled his way into Gladstone Magistrates Court after he was caught stealing from a donation bin outside Lifeline Gladstone.
A man facing a leg amputation hobbled his way into Gladstone Magistrates Court after he was caught stealing from a donation bin outside Lifeline Gladstone. chadh
Sarah Steger
by

A MAN who could be facing a leg amputation had to hobble his way into Gladstone Magistrates Court after he was caught stealing from a donation bin outside Lifeline Gladstone.

Aaron James Lydiard pleaded guilty to one charge of stealing after police found him and a co-accused taking donated items and putting them in a car.

At 7.45pm on July 24, police arrived at Lifeline Gladstone to find Lydiard sifting through a large steel bin while the co-offender was climbing out of the same bin.

While police searched the parked vehicle, both offenders were detained.

Police found two washing machines in the back of the vehicle and a DVD player and set-top box in the front passenger side.

The co-offenders told police they believed the items were rubbish and thought they were allowed to take things out of the Lifeline bin.

Still on parole for an offence earlier this year, Lydiard's history consists mainly of drug offences, with two prior instances of stealing.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos told Magistrate Melanie Ho the father of four was on crutches because he was suffering from a blood infection after he shattered his foot and was facing a "prognosis that his leg might be cut off".

Acknowledging the defendant's physical condition, Ms Ho told him he did not need to stand up while she read out his sentence.

"(And) you don't need to hobble in here anymore," she said.

Lydiard was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.

Topics:  crime gladstone gladstonecourt lifeline magistrate melanie ho police stealing theft

Gladstone Observer

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Call for weight-loss surgery to be taxpayer-funded

Call for weight-loss surgery to be taxpayer-funded

Bariatric surgery needs to be offered in public hospitals to help fix Queensland's obesity crisis.

Worker's injuries to cost Boyne Smelter

Boyne Smelter Limited.

Judgment goes in favour of BSL worker

BARRA BONANZA: More fish to catch for anglers

Mt Larcom State School student Georgina Douglas.

Mt Larcom students help raise important fish for dam

GRAGM to hold a free art workshop

SIGN UP FAST: Elena Korotkaia is on hand to help you with your workshop booking.

Join the discussion on quality arts and cultural engagement.

Local Partners