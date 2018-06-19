Don't spend this weekend waxing on and off - let Poppy do it

NO JOB TOO BIG: Graeme Huther from Poppys Car Detailing puts the finishing touches on a Mack truck.

GRAEME HUTHER of Poppys Car Detailing says the Mack truck he polished and detailed last week was a first for him.

"It might also be my last!" he said.

"But I've also fully detailed a horse float.

"Plus I've been asked to polish a motorhome too, so the trestles will be coming out again soon."

Graeme has been operating his business for just over two years.

"It was born out of necessity after the boom," he said.

"My signwriting work had dropped off and I found myself with some downtime and decided it was time to diversify.

"I've always loved working on, or polishing cars, so it was a natural choice."

He said his business gives people back their free time.

"People work hard enough during the week and I'm here to save them a bit of time on the weekend," he said.

"Basically my service is all about giving people their Sundays back."

"Instead of you spending all day, or longer, cleaning your car, I'll do it for you."

To get the desired results, Graeme prefers to fully detail only one vehicle per day.

"I'll wash it, clean the glass and engine bay," he said.

"Plus I remove the seats if needed to wet vac them and the carpets.

"Then I remove everything out of the boot and clean the spare tyre well too."

Graeme added that most people wouldn't go to the trouble of removing all the seats if they detailed their own cars.

"It's amazing how much food falls under them though," he said.

"Especially if they've got kids.

"Mostly I find baby food, lollies, chips and biscuits under the back seat."

Graeme is not only passionate about making your vehicle clean and looking good, he's just as keen to protect it as well.

"Gladstone's climate is very harsh on paint jobs," he said.

"People spend a lot of money on their cars these days.

"That's why after the initial polish I'll get them back after three months to give them a maintenance polish.

"It's important to keep a barrier between the heat and dust.

"Generally my service is for cars with good paint jobs and I make sure they stay that way."

Graeme said his new business venture has given him a lot of fulfilment.

"Customer feedback has been really positive," he said.

"Plus I love seeing people's faces when they come to pick up their cars at the end of the day.

"It's the hardest work I've ever done, but it's given me the greatest amount of satisfaction, I love it."