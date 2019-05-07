Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vincent Kompany celebrates the win with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: Getty Images
Vincent Kompany celebrates the win with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Picture: Getty Images
Soccer

Don't shoot, don't shoot: Kompany defies teammates

7th May 2019 9:38 AM

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany said he had lived up to a vow to "one day" score a long-range goal after his wonder strike secured a 1-0 win at home to Leicester that left the champions in charge of the destiny of the Premier League title with a match to play.

City were heading for a frustrating evening at the Etihad Stadium until Kompany let fly with a 25-yard shot into the top corner 20 minutes from time - the centre-back's first City goal from outside the box.

Read the full story here 

More Stories

Show More
english premier league leicester city liverpool manchester city vincent kompany
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Grandma jailed after CCTV bust in business safe robbery

    premium_icon Grandma jailed after CCTV bust in business safe robbery

    News A GLADSTONE grandmother has been jailed for her involvement in the break-in of a real estate agency and theft of a safe.

    UPDATE: Three people transported to hospital after crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Three people transported to hospital after crash

    News Two cars have collided on the Bruce Highway near Raglan

    'Really shined': Dance group steps up at Bundy festival

    premium_icon 'Really shined': Dance group steps up at Bundy festival

    News Students from the En Pointe Dance Company received top honours.

    • 7th May 2019 10:00 AM