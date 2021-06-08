‘Don’t sell my car’: Man’s words to partner after bashing

A 37-year-old Gladstone man told his partner not to sell his motorbike while he was in prison after she called for police assistance after he assaulted her.

A Gladstone man told his partner not to sell his car when he was in jail after he brutally assaulted her, a court heard.

The man, 37, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order (aggravated offence).

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of the man's case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

At 3pm on March 23, 2021 the defendant was with the victim at her house when a verbal argument broke out between them.

The court heard the defendant repeatedly spoke over the victim, telling her to 'f--- up' several times.

The verbal argument then escalated to a point where the defendant got up from the lounge and approached the victim who was in the kitchen.

The defendant kicked the victim in the shin and pushed her upper body down using his knee to strike her forehead then the back of her neck.

As a result, the victim received a bruise below her right knee and a bruise to her forehead.

When the defendant realised the victim was calling police he said to her, "Don't sell my car when I'm in jail" before leaving the house.

At 4pm that day, police arrived at the house and searched it for evidence of domestic violence but did not see any property damage, however, saw the victim had been crying.

The victim seemed to be fearful when she spoke to police.

Police saw she had swelling and bruising to her right knee and forehead.

The defendant was located by police on Payne Street, Clinton where he was arrested and transported to the Gladstone Watchhouse.

The man was convicted and sentenced to 12 months prison wholly suspended for three years with a conviction recorded.

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

