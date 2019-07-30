‘Don’t say anything — it won’t only be your mum hurt’

A man has been accused of raping and sexually assaulting his stepdaughter numerous times in three years.

A GOLD Coast man threatened his teenage stepdaughter after allegedly raping and sexually assaulting her on five occasions in a three-year period, a court was told.

"Don't say anything to your mum, it won't only be your mum hurt but your brother too," the man allegedly told the girl after one incident.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the girl, has pleaded not guilty in the Southport District Court to 12 charges including four counts of rape.

Crown prosecutor Stephanie Gallagher, in her opening statement, took the jury through the distressing allegations which the girl said took place during June 2012 and August 2017 when she was between 13 and 16 years old.

"The things the defendant did to (the girl) were not normal," Ms Gallagher said.

The court was told the first incident occurred when the girl was asleep in bed with her mother, brother and stepfather.

It is alleged the girl woke to find her stepfather raping her.

The court was told the girl's mother and brother were asleep.

"The first morning she got up and cried all morning," she said.

Ms Gallagher told the jury the man assaulted the girl on four more occasions.

Two of the alleged incidents were interrupted when the man heard the girl's mother nearby.

On one occasion the man told the girl's mother that the girl was under a doona with him because she was scared, it is alleged.

The court was told the girl left the room in tears.

The girl told a friend about the alleged incident but did not tell an adult until 2017.

Ms Gallagher said that in August 2017, police visited the girl's school and gave a presentation called Love Bites which focused on domestic violence and sexual abuse.

She said the girl was upset and went to her aunt's place with her friend.

Ms Gallagher said the friend asked the girl if she had told an adult about what was happening and the aunt heard them whispering.

"The girl was reluctant to tell," she said.

The court was told the friend told the aunt who then questioned the girl about what was happening.

When her father arrived home two days later, he took the girl to police.

Ms Gallagher told the jury they would hear the girl had made the incidents up in order to impress her friend.

She said the jury needed to pay attention to the girl when she gave evidence.

The trial continues today.