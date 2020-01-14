Menu
STRONG STANCE: Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says regional jobs can’t come at the expense of any change to climate change policies. Picture: File
News

‘Don’t sacrifice jobs for climate policy’: Pitt

Christian Berechree
, christian.berechree@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
14th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
TALK about polls and popularity is "ludicrous" in the midst of a national emergency, Hinkler MP Keith Pitt says.

He also said regional jobs needed to be protected and should not be jeopardised for the sake of increasing emissions targets.

Speaking in response to recent Newspoll figures showing Prime Minister Scott Morrison's popularity had plunged in the wake of his response to the ongoing bushfire crisis, Mr Pitt said now was not the time for talk about polls.

"Any talk about polling figures or popularity is just ludicrous at a time when we need to be fighting fires, saving lives and property and starting a recovery process in the towns affected," he said.

He defended his government's much scrutinised climate policies, saying regional jobs needed to come before changing emissions targets.

"The Federal Government's climate change policies are sensible and they are proportional to our 1.3 per cent contribution to global emissions," Mr Pitt said.

"We aren't going to shut down regional jobs and the Australian economy to make a tiny blip of difference in total global emissions.

"We have a sensible climate policy that was accepted by the Australian people at the election.

"We are meeting and beating the emissions targets we set."

He conceded, however, that "everything evolves over a period of time", referencing Mr Morrison's comments about the Coalition's climate policies needing to change.

"All policies and all legislation can change over time and that is our job in parliament to review and renew policy if required," Mr Pitt said.

"We will keep a watching brief on this."

bushfires climate change keith pitt scott morrison
Fraser Coast Chronicle

