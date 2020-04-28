Don’t neglect chronic health condition care plans

THE Federal Government is urging those with chronic health conditions not to neglect their regular health care during COVID-19.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said people with chronic health conditions should maintain their treatment plan.

“If you have regular blood tests as part of the management of your chronic health condition, please continue to have your blood tests done,” he said.

The Government has expanded Medicare-subsidised telehealth services for all Australians during the pandemic.

“Whether in person, or through the expanded telehealth network, it’s critical that people continue to manage their general health throughout the COVID-19 health emergency,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Your health care needs don’t take a back seat because of COVID-19.”

Minister for Health Greg Hunt said it was vitally important regular health care checks continued.

He said those with regular follow up appointments should contact their medical practice to see if it can be conducted as a telehealth consultation by phone or video call, or if it needs to be a face-to-face consultation.

“If you are taking regular medication for management of a chronic condition, it is essential that you continue to take your medication,” Mr Hunt said.

Under the COVID-19 Home Medicines Service, Australians can have their PBS medicines delivered to their home at no additional cost.

Mr Hunt said this was an additional measure to stop the spread of the virus.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has launched Expert Advice Matters, a nationwide campaign to stop people from neglecting their health concerns during the pandemic. It was set up with straightforward, practical advice for patients and can be found at expertadvicematters.com.au.