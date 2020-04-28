Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd. Photo: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd. Photo: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
News

Don’t neglect chronic health condition care plans

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
28th Apr 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Federal Government is urging those with chronic health conditions not to neglect their regular health care during COVID-19.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd said people with chronic health conditions should maintain their treatment plan.

“If you have regular blood tests as part of the management of your chronic health condition, please continue to have your blood tests done,” he said.

The Government has expanded Medicare-subsidised telehealth services for all Australians during the pandemic.

“Whether in person, or through the expanded telehealth network, it’s critical that people continue to manage their general health throughout the COVID-19 health emergency,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“Your health care needs don’t take a back seat because of COVID-19.”

Minister for Health Greg Hunt said it was vitally important regular health care checks continued.

He said those with regular follow up appointments should contact their medical practice to see if it can be conducted as a telehealth consultation by phone or video call, or if it needs to be a face-to-face consultation.

“If you are taking regular medication for management of a chronic condition, it is essential that you continue to take your medication,” Mr Hunt said.

Under the COVID-19 Home Medicines Service, Australians can have their PBS medicines delivered to their home at no additional cost.

Mr Hunt said this was an additional measure to stop the spread of the virus.

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has launched Expert Advice Matters, a nationwide campaign to stop people from neglecting their health concerns during the pandemic. It was set up with straightforward, practical advice for patients and can be found at expertadvicematters.com.au.

chronic health coronavirusgladstone federal government
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents can report COVID-19 breaches online

        premium_icon Residents can report COVID-19 breaches online

        News Police will take follow-up action when complaints are received through the online form.

        Man in hospital after Agnes Water crash

        premium_icon Man in hospital after Agnes Water crash

        News A MAN was taken to hospital after a single vehicle rollover.

        IN COURT: 16 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 16 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, April 28.

        Cattle ringer had seven drinks before driving

        premium_icon Cattle ringer had seven drinks before driving

        News His lawyer said he was very disappointed in his “poor choice”.