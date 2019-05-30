Don't miss your chance to win $10,000

PRIDE: The Observer's Cheryl Royal-Scott, Rob Gibb from ConocoPhillips, Rosalie McPherson from Nextra Valley News and The Observer's Jessica McKay and Crystal Hudson.

TOMORROW is your last chance to get your Town Proud entries for your chance to win $10,000.

Completed forms must be put into an entry box at one of the locations listed on this page (in the advertisement on the left) before 4pm to be in the running.

The lucky winner will be drawn next Tuesday.

Media advertising manager at The Observer, Jessica McKay estimated there had been between 15,000 to 20,000 entries so far this year.

"It's definitely up on last year,” Ms McKay said.

"We have the same number of businesses but a lot of them have asked for a second book of entry forms.”

She said the Town Proud campaign had become more well known in its second year.

"The community is becoming more aware of the importance of being Town Proud and shopping local,” she said.

"It has had an impact. For example the motoring industry, people can spend $20,000 on a car here they could win $10,000 and that's half the car back.”

Businesses involved in the campaign are also in the running to win a $5000 advertising deal with The Observer.

Ms McKay reiterated the importance of supporting local business.

"It's not just important for four weeks. We want people to think Town Proud all year around,” she said.

She also thanked sponsors ConocoPhillips and Gladstone Regional Council for their support of the campaign.

"It wouldn't be possible without them,” she said.