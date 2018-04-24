Menu
HONOURED: HMAS Wollongong captain Lt Cdt Aaron Norley is in Gladstone for Anzac Day commemorations tomorrow.
Don't miss your chance to inspect HMAS Wollongong

by Glen Porteous
24th Apr 2018 12:26 PM

HMAS Wollongong spends her time patrolling northern Australian waters in conjunction with Border Force searching for illegal fishing vessels.

But yesterday she cruised into Gladstone Harbour in time for tomorrow's Anzac Day commemorations.

The boat, captained by Lt Cdr Aaron Norley, will be open to the public this afternoon in a unique opportunity to see inside one of the Australian navy's state-of-the-art vessels.

Lt Cdr Norley began his career in the army reserves and only joined the navy because of a delay in recruiting into the army.

Every year he would commemorate Anzac Day with his grandfather who fought in Borneo during World War II and passed away in 2016.

Tomorrow Lt Cdr Norley will march with the HMAS Wollongong crew of 30 then provide the catafalque party (guard) for the cenotaph at Anzac Park before attending the ceremony at Gladstone State High School.

"It's important to keep the tradition going; people do appreciate what we do,” he said.

HMAS Wollongong will be open to the public from 1pm-3pm at the cruise ship terminal.

Visitors are advised they must wear enclosed shoes for safety reasons.

