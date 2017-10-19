Don't miss voting for the people's choice

BIG NIGHT: Suyee and Lynn Clifford during the opening of the Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards.

BIG NIGHT: Suyee and Lynn Clifford during the opening of the Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards. E Korotkaia

FOLLOWING the lively crowds at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum last Saturday, already around 1000 visitors have poured in to explore The 42nd Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards 2017. The cultural spotlight is shining brightly on the exciting exhibition of entries, once again dominated by local artists eager for the unique opportunity to have their work exhibited alongside national peers.

With an enticing $40,000 prize pool across 21 awards, including the $15,000 overall award The Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Award, the event drew an exciting 377 submissions by 253 artists and 90% are on display.

The 2017 judge, Patricia Hoffie, after much deliberation, decided 17 of the award winners and now visitors can have their say during The QAL People's Choice Awards, hosted across four sections: Easel Paintings, Works on Paper, Three Dimensional & Fibre Works and Digital Works.

THE OVERALL WINNERS WERE:

Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Award: by Julie Poulsen

John Anderson Memorial Acquisitive Award, sponsored by Anderson's Auto City: Weather Event - Debris Cloud #2 by Penny Mason

Pieter Groen-int-woud Memorial Young Emerging Artist Award, sponsored by Multitrade: Determination by Kate Simons

Young Emerging Artist Highly Commended: Political Stance by Paige Sparks

Local Murri Artist Award, sponsored by Elizabeth & Leo Zussino: Should Race Define Place by Bindi Waugh

Gail Sellers Local Artist Award: A Drop of Salt Water by Rosemary Anderson

The Installers Choice Award sponsored by Laureen Tkacik: Soul Pods by Brenda Lyon

SECTION 1: EASEL PAINTINGS

The Gladstone Area Water Board Award: Rustic Gold, Mount Morgan by Kevin Duthie

The Christian Thomsen Award: Single Tree in Field by Max James Geoffrey Berry

The Queensland Energy Resources (QER) Award: The Goldfinch Redeemed by Deborah Mostert

Highly Commended: And the hunter home from the hills by Beryl Wood

SECTION 2: WORKS ON PAPER

The Australia Pacific LNG Award: Celebration of the Hunt by Gabrielle McDonald

The Bush Family Award: Rejuvenation by Cholena Drew Hughes

The Jeff Spann Award: The State I'm In by Ann Brown

Highly Commended: Colours of the Gorge - Suite of Six by Joanne Kerr

SECTION 3: THREE DIMENSIONAL & FIBRE WORKS

The Gladstone Ports Corporation Award: Life goes on but will always be remembered by Clinton Cross

The Newprint HRG Award: Hallelujah... a secret chord by Katrina Elliott

The O'Reilly Family Award: Coral Bowl by Claudia Wehrli

Highly Commended: Hanrahan's Angel by Joy Ivill

Highly Commended: Primal Key by Jo Williams

SECTION 4: DIGITAL WORKS

The McDonald's Gladstone & Boyne Island Award: Subvertere: A zoonotic narrative by Nicola Hooper

The CQUniversity Award: Mycolinguistics by Ash Coates

The Creative Gladstone Region Inc. Award: China Plates / Waiting for Cake by Roxanne Brand

Highly Commended: Gladstone by Kyle Piper

Congratulations to all!