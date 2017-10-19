Don't miss voting for the people's choice

FOLLOWING the lively crowds at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum last Saturday, already around 1000 visitors have poured in to explore The 42nd Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards 2017. The cultural spotlight is shining brightly on the exciting exhibition of entries, once again dominated by local artists eager for the unique opportunity to have their work exhibited alongside national peers.
With an enticing $40,000 prize pool across 21 awards, including the $15,000 overall award The Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Award, the event drew an exciting 377 submissions by 253 artists and 90% are on display.
The 2017 judge, Patricia Hoffie, after much deliberation, decided 17 of the award winners and now visitors can have their say during The QAL People's Choice Awards, hosted across four sections: Easel Paintings, Works on Paper, Three Dimensional & Fibre Works and Digital Works.
THE OVERALL WINNERS WERE:
Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Award: by Julie Poulsen
John Anderson Memorial Acquisitive Award, sponsored by Anderson's Auto City: Weather Event - Debris Cloud #2 by Penny Mason
Pieter Groen-int-woud Memorial Young Emerging Artist Award, sponsored by Multitrade: Determination by Kate Simons
Young Emerging Artist Highly Commended: Political Stance by Paige Sparks
Local Murri Artist Award, sponsored by Elizabeth & Leo Zussino: Should Race Define Place by Bindi Waugh
Gail Sellers Local Artist Award: A Drop of Salt Water by Rosemary Anderson
The Installers Choice Award sponsored by Laureen Tkacik: Soul Pods by Brenda Lyon
SECTION 1: EASEL PAINTINGS
The Gladstone Area Water Board Award: Rustic Gold, Mount Morgan by Kevin Duthie
The Christian Thomsen Award: Single Tree in Field by Max James Geoffrey Berry
The Queensland Energy Resources (QER) Award: The Goldfinch Redeemed by Deborah Mostert
Highly Commended: And the hunter home from the hills by Beryl Wood
SECTION 2: WORKS ON PAPER
The Australia Pacific LNG Award: Celebration of the Hunt by Gabrielle McDonald
The Bush Family Award: Rejuvenation by Cholena Drew Hughes
The Jeff Spann Award: The State I'm In by Ann Brown
Highly Commended: Colours of the Gorge - Suite of Six by Joanne Kerr
SECTION 3: THREE DIMENSIONAL & FIBRE WORKS
The Gladstone Ports Corporation Award: Life goes on but will always be remembered by Clinton Cross
The Newprint HRG Award: Hallelujah... a secret chord by Katrina Elliott
The O'Reilly Family Award: Coral Bowl by Claudia Wehrli
Highly Commended: Hanrahan's Angel by Joy Ivill
Highly Commended: Primal Key by Jo Williams
SECTION 4: DIGITAL WORKS
The McDonald's Gladstone & Boyne Island Award: Subvertere: A zoonotic narrative by Nicola Hooper
The CQUniversity Award: Mycolinguistics by Ash Coates
The Creative Gladstone Region Inc. Award: China Plates / Waiting for Cake by Roxanne Brand
Highly Commended: Gladstone by Kyle Piper
Congratulations to all!