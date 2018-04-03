Don't miss the Boyne Valley music camp out

FULL ON: Musician Jack Viljoen, says it's a full program for the camp out this year.

NEXT Friday night, about 300 people will gather round a camp fire, beneath the bright stars of the Boyne Valley, to sing dance and make music.

Event founder and organiser, musician Jack Viljoen said he's expecting a crowd approaching 1000 to attend the three-day 2018 Elders Country Music Camp Out this year.

"Most of the people, before they leave, they book their spot for next year, so you've got the same group of people coming," he said.

"The atmosphere is so small and intimate.

"It seems to grow around that core ... it's like a camp ground full of friends with a common love of music - it's fantastic."

Mr Viljoen said this year's event would include acts from all over the place including the Gold Coast and Brisbane but perennial favourites would still be lighting up the stage.

He will take to the stage on Saturday night along with acts like The Dropbears, 8 Ball Aitken and Owl Valley Bluegrass Band.

The event has grown from its inception in 2011, when about 300 people attended. This year the camping ground is completely booked and overflowing.

However, Jack said, other camping options were still available within the Boyne Valley.

He said part of the appeal of the event was the chance for visitors to experience the beauty of the Boyne Valley.

"The hills and mountains are lovely and green at this stage," he said.

"The sun comes up over the mountains and colours everything and the stars are so bright you can almost touch them."

The not-for-profit community event is sponsored by Elders Real Estate Gladstone and the Bendigo Community Bank, Calliope and hosted by the Discovery Centre, Ubobo.

To book tickets go the the Boyne Valley Country Music Camp Out Facebook page.