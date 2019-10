The Gladstone 2018 Best in Business awards, held at Yaralla's Gladstone Events Centre.

TICKETS are on sale now to The Observer’s 10th Best in Business Awards.

The annual gala dinner is a chance to celebrate the successes of Gladstone region businesses.

The event is held on Saturday, November 2 at Yaralla Events Centre.

Tickets are $135 each or $1250 for a table of 10.

Tickets include a two course dinner, beer, wine, soft drink and entertainment.

Tickets are available from The Observer office at 130 Auckland St or by calling 4970 3030.