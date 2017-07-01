Don't miss out on NAIDOC Ball

WHAT better way to cap off NAIDOC Week than an evening of fine food and dancing at the Gladstone NAIDOC Ball?

The ball promises to be a great night, with live music, prizes and a delicious three-course dinner.

Gladstone NAIDOC chair Gay Sirriss is excited about the event and the indigenous culture it will showcase.

"To me NAIDOC is a time to celebrate our culture and to be proud of who we are,” she said.

The ball will bring together people from all walks of life in Gladstone and provide an opportunity for cultural exchange.

A selection of Aboriginal paintings will be on sale in a silent auction arrangement.

The silent auction works in the same way as a regular auction to begin with - the bidding for an item is opened at the reserve. But instead of the theatre and drama associated with an auction, the auctioneer is replaced by a silent box beside each painting.

People put their bids into the box and the person with the highest bid wins - a simple and much more polite process.

Ms Sirriss would like the event to showcase traditional food.

"So we are going to have turtle wrapped in lemon grass,” she said.

The turtle, served as one of the entrees, will be accompanied by a broad menu to suit all palates.

The tone for the evening will be set by Dave Dow's live band, which plays a blend of roots, soul, R&B, gospel, jazz, funk, Motown, soft rock, current hits, reggae and blues, which should keep everyone happy.

The NAIDOC Ball will present the opportunity to acknowledge outstanding members of the Aboriginal community in Gladstone with an awards ceremony.

The awards include Elder of the Year (with the nominees being William Pilot and Marilyne Smith), Community Person of the Year (with nominees Norm and Marisa Horan), Cultural Award (Ben Ghee) and Sportsperson of the Year (Rikarra Benjamin and Ashley Dodd).

The event is only for adults 18 years and over. There will be lucky door prizes on offer. The dress code is semi-formal and you will have until Wednesday, July 5, to purchase your tickets.

It is recommended you buy your tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.