Don’t miss next week’s GEA conference, awards night

2019 Hall of Fame Inductee Joe Rea at the GEA Gala Dinner & Awards Night. Mr Rea will be the Master of Ceremony at this year’s awards.

IF ENGINEERING is your passion you must not miss the Gladstone Engineering Alliance Major Industry Conference and Industry Awards Night on Thursday.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance general manager Chantale Lane said due to the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, more people could now enjoy the region’s premier engineering event.

With a line up of 14 presenters from industry heavyweights including GPC, Energy Estate, QAL, Stanwell, the Queensland Resources Council, and Australian Future energy, the conference promises to bring together the greatest minds in the nation.

Ms Lane said the entire day promised to be one of the biggest, most informative events yet.

“The Industry Awards Night celebrates excellence in business and recognises individuals and

companies that are leaders in our region,” she said.

“We are excited to showcase GPC’s East Shores and the spectacular Auckland House, Gladstone’s first Microbrewery, as our chosen venue this year.

“This is the must-attend event for Gladstone in 2020, and there is no better location than right on the waterfront to enjoy fabulous food and drinks, a live band and awards ceremony.

“COVID has definitely presented its challenges with planning this event, but the experienced GEA team have it under control with great support from Benito and Peter, owners of Auckland House.”

Presented by Aestec Services, conference attendees will hear about resources industry development and challenges, manufacturing trends, the proposed $308 million high-purity alumina industrial plant in Gladstone, the H2-Hub Gladstone Project and much more.

Following the conference, the Industry Awards night will be held from 6.30pm.

Tickets are open to both members and non-members of GEA.

Guests are encouraged to contact the GEA team on (07) 4972 9060 or email info@gea.asn.au to purchase due to limited numbers.

For more information visit the Gladstone Engineering Alliance conference website.

