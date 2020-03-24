Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambrose State School. Front row: Cadence, Aleigha, Emmett and Caitlin. Back row: Royce, Alivia, Emily and Jack.
Ambrose State School. Front row: Cadence, Aleigha, Emmett and Caitlin. Back row: Royce, Alivia, Emily and Jack.
News

Don’t miss My First Year: online and in print

24th Mar 2020 10:10 AM

THERE’S something magical about the beaming faces of our young school students as they begin their first year.

They are faces filled with hope, optimism and a sense of adventure, knowing they are at a place where they will make friends and learn about the world around them.

My First Year, a special commemorative lift-out in The Observer, has become an institution in the Gladstone region.

The keepsake edition of our paper is one our biggest sellers of the year – for good reason.

Parents see their little ones in their flagship local paper, mostly for the first time.

My First Year will feature students from across the entire region.

While parents will be able to see their children’s faces in our online galleries at ­gladstoneobserver.com.au from midnight tonight, we know they will want the printed edition of the paper as well on the same day.

Parents and grandparents love to keep this memento to dig out for 18th and 21st birthday parties, so don’t miss out on getting your copy in The Observer tomorrow, March 25.

You can also see our hilarious video of some of the outtakes from the Gladstone My First Year photo shoots here.

my first year my first year 2020 preps
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: Cash flow crucial as shutdowns hit business

        premium_icon COVID-19: Cash flow crucial as shutdowns hit business

        News Access to money to stay afloat as shut-down measures and travel restrictions hit is the main priority for businesses in the Gladstone region.

        IN COURT: 46 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 46 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        • 24th Mar 2020 8:50 AM
        ‘Couldn’t you be proactive?’: Departing doctor speaks out

        premium_icon ‘Couldn’t you be proactive?’: Departing doctor speaks out

        News COVID-19 might deliver what outgoing doctor has been calling for.

        ‘It definitely hurts’: How gyms are responding to new rules

        premium_icon ‘It definitely hurts’: How gyms are responding to new rules

        News SOME Gladstone personal trainers are going digital in a bid to give members access...