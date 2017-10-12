Pizza shop celebrates 25-year milestone by giving away free pizzas

PIZZA POWER: Trish and Mort Jack, owners of Galleon Pizza/Takeaway, are celebrating 25 years at the business.

THEY'VE been producing hand crafted pizzas in Tannum Sands for 25 years and tomorrow they will officially celebrate reaching the quarter century milestone.

Trish and Mort Jack, Tannum Sands locals, bought the Galleon Pizza/Takeaway in October 1992.

The business had already been running for three years as a pizza and pancake eatery but it wasn't long before the Jacks put their mark on it.

They kept the pizzas but diversified the menu to include steak, chips, rolls and salads.

Their first years on the job were crazy, the Jacks both said.

"When we first bought the business (which included a 35-seat restaurant) we did 12 hour days for seven days a week for five years, until we found our niche," Trish said.

The hard-working couple have reduced their hours somewhat since the early days but they still work full-time and their business is something of a landmark in the beachside town.

"We're now getting a second generation of customers coming in," Trish said.

"They all bring their babies in to show Trish," Mort adds.

"When they come back (to Tannum Sands) to visit mum and dad, the first thing they do is they come in and get a pizza."

It's no surprise that people return to this childhood haunt, especially when the Jacks will serve your food with all the catering requests you lob at your own parents.

They make their buns, bread rolls and garlic breads fresh on site and will do your eggs any way you like them.

"We're versatile," says Trish. "Very few pizza orders go out that haven't got something added on to it," Mort said.

The couple prides itself on offering a dinner for everyone.

"We like to call ourselves the one-stop food shop, if somebody in the family doesn't eat pizza they can get a wrap or fish and chips," says Trish.

They have survived 25 years and numerous competitors, and customer service is what keeps them in the community, the owners say.

That and their community spirit. The business is renowned for their willingness to support local causes, whether that be charities, schools or sports clubs.

The owners have enjoyed their time at the helm of the pizza shop and the friendships within the community, but they are now looking to retire and want a keen entrepreneur to take over their business.

Judging by the work they have put into Galleon Pizza/Takeaway, they have surely earned the right to take it easy.

Tomorrow, to celebrate, Galleon will hold a happy hour from 4-6pm where you can order one pizza and get one free (one free pizza per order).