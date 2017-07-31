Don't miss Gladstone's must-sees

360 VIEWS: Gladstone, as seen from the Boles St lookout, is one place visitors should go and check out.

WHAT would you do if you only had 24 hours in Gladstone?

Brigitte James is an event co-ordinator for Gladstone Area Promotion and Development, and we asked her for some advice.

"We've got the Gladstone Fish Markets (on Pitt Street) ... they actually have a hot food van where you can get fresh fish and chips or you can go in and buy a mud crab, that's five minutes walk from East Shores,” Mrs James said.

"(Round) Hill is off Boles Street, it's one of the highest points of Gladstone and gives you a 360-degree view of (the city), out to the harbour (and) over to the power station. The council have just put in informative display boards.”

The boards provide explanations about all the main attractions you can see from the hill.

"Another thing which people really love is our botanical gardens,” Mrs James said.

"They are as big and as beautiful as any other gardens I've been (to).”

Mrs James also recommends, if you have more time, why not hire a car and head out to Agnes Water or Tannum Sands for an afternoon.

"People love to go there and chill out at the beach,” she said.

"Another thing they can do is, for about $20, (take the) hop on and hop off shuttle bus.

"If they want to go to the shops or to the art gallery, that tour takes them there.”

Whatever your passion, whether you're an adventure fanatic, a foodie or a lover of the arts, you will find something to please you in Gladstone.

Keep a look out for one of the friendly cruise ambassadors at the information van at East Shores. They will be wearing shirts with turtles on them and can provide helpful advice and maps.

Whether you're a local or a visitor be sure to check out the Feast on East markets at East Shores tomorrow.

GAPDL expects about 90% of passengers and 30% of the crew to disembark the cruise ship and check out what Gladstone has to offer.