DON'T MISS: Catch the Boyne Tannum HookUp on TV tomorrow

ALL the fun and excitement from Queensland's famous fishing event, the Boyne Tannum HookUp, will be relived when it makes a televised appearance tomorrow night.

Fishing Australia announced the full-feature episode on Gladstone and the massive Boyne Tannum Hookup event will broadcast on Sunday at 2.30pm on Channel ONE.

Celebrity Fishing Australia host Rob Paxevanos filmed an episode for his show during the event and told the Observer in May that he didn't hesitate in spruiking how much he enjoyed HookUp.

"It's the best fishing event EVER and the fishing there rocks too!,” Mr Paxevanos said in a post on Facebook.

Australia's Biggest Family Fishing Competition - 2018 Boyne Tannum Hookup

This years event was a hit with more than 3000 people entering the competition.

A confirmed 3052 people entered the competition - 2319 were senior entries and 733 juniors.

Mr Paxevanos said in an interview with the Observer that he was glad the awesome things he's heard about the event were true.

The Just Hafta Fish team continued a 22-year tradition of being the last to weigh in at the Boyne Tannum HookUp.

"You paint a picture in your mind of what you might expect. I've always heard awesome things about the HookUp, heard about the amazing crowds that come, heard about the amazing prizes and heard that it's very family orientated,” Paxevanos said.

"So I've heard it ticks all those boxes, but it's quite simply exceeded my expectations on every level.”