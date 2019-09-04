Don't miss a minute of local soccer grand finals
JUNIOR GRAND FINALS
Games played Friday night at BITS:
- U14 Pool A: BITS Bloodhounds v Clinton Jets, 6pm at Field 2
- U14 Pool B: Clinton Cyborgs v BITS Bush Turkeys, 7.30pm at Field 2
- U16 Girls: Clinton Cowgirls v Meteors Mystiques, 6pm at Field 1
- U16 Boys: Clinton Cranes v Central Magpies, 7.40pm at Field 1
Games played Saturday at Clinton:
- U12: Clinton Clippers v Central Hawks at 11am
SENIOR GRAND FINALS
Games played Saturday at Clinton:
- Division 2 Ladies: Central Black v Meteors at 1pm
- Division 2 Men: Yaralla v Meteors at 3pm
- Division 1 Ladies: Clinton v Meteors at 5pm
- Division 1 Men: Clinton v Valleys at 7pm
There will be free entry to all venues.