HOME GROUND ADVANTAGE: Clinton's Michael Hamelink has played 10 games for the Division 1 side this year. Clinton face Biloela Valleys in the Gladstone Division 1 Men's final to be played at Clinton Oval, 7pm Saturday.
Don't miss a minute of local soccer grand finals

MATT HARRIS
4th Sep 2019 4:50 PM

JUNIOR GRAND FINALS

Games played Friday night at BITS:

  • U14 Pool A: BITS Bloodhounds v Clinton Jets, 6pm at Field 2
  • U14 Pool B: Clinton Cyborgs v BITS Bush Turkeys, 7.30pm at Field 2
  • U16 Girls: Clinton Cowgirls v Meteors Mystiques, 6pm at Field 1
  • U16 Boys: Clinton Cranes v Central Magpies, 7.40pm at Field 1

Games played Saturday at Clinton:

  • U12: Clinton Clippers v Central Hawks at 11am

SENIOR GRAND FINALS

Games played Saturday at Clinton:

  • Division 2 Ladies: Central Black v Meteors at 1pm
  • Division 2 Men: Yaralla v Meteors at 3pm
  • Division 1 Ladies: Clinton v Meteors at 5pm
  • Division 1 Men: Clinton v Valleys at 7pm

There will be free entry to all venues.

Gladstone Observer

