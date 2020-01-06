Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Police Station.
Gladstone Police Station.
News

‘Don’t mess this up’

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
6th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRUG driver was told “don’t mess this up” after he was sentenced in Gladstone court this week.

Joshua David Simshauser, 26 pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to two charges; one count of possessing a drug utensil and driving while a drug was present in his system.S

Simshauser was pulled over by police on October 20 for a roadside drug test.

The court was told police noticed Simshauser was showing signs he was affected by drugs.

He returned a positive drug test which revealed he had been smoking marijuana.

Officers also found a bong in his car.

The court was told Simshauser had a history of committing like offences.

Defence lawyer Kylie Devney said her client had smoked marijuana days before driving.

She said Simshauser had recently gained a full-time apprenticeship.

Ms Devney said her client was a valued employed and his boss was aware of the charges.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella warned Simshauser he would lose his licence.

Mr Kinsella asked how that would impact Simshauser’s job.

She said Simshauser was “very lucky” as his boss had offered to drive him during the disqualification period.

Mr Kinsella imposed a $500 fine and disqualified Simshauser from driving for one month.

Mr Kinsella told Simshauser if he was caught driving during that one month, he would lose his licence for a minimum of two years.

Mr Kinsella said he suspected Simshauser would lose his job if he was disqualified from driving for two years.

“Don’t mess this up,” Mr Kinsella said.

A conviction was recorded.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Car of missing man found

        UPDATE: Car of missing man found

        News UPDATE: Police say if missing Fabio Kleynhans is not found today a land search would begin tomorrow

        Is this Agnes Water’s most colourful house?

        premium_icon Is this Agnes Water’s most colourful house?

        Property A rainbow house has hit the market with it’s own aquarium where the owners used to...

        ’Hit home hardest’: Helping in 1770’s major disasters

        premium_icon ’Hit home hardest’: Helping in 1770’s major disasters

        News VMR Round Hill volunteer reflects on helping out with the Spirit of 1770 fire and...

        YOUR VOTE: Gladstone readers post favourite photos

        premium_icon YOUR VOTE: Gladstone readers post favourite photos

        News BEACHES and sunsets have dominated the genres of photographs sent in to The...