Don’t like dealers, but like meth? Welcome to my shed

DRUG CONVICTION: Dean Arlan Kelly has been sentenced after police found his Kunda Park meth lab.

DRUG CONVICTION: Dean Arlan Kelly has been sentenced after police found his Kunda Park meth lab.

WHEN police arrived at a Coast shed, suspected to be housing a meth lab, they realised they were being watched.

Dean Arlan Kelly was inside, in January last year, watching live footage of a CCTV camera he had placed at the door of the Kunda Park shed, alerting him to the fact that police were about to force their way in.

Kelly, now 51, was found with a meth laboratory as well as 0.1g of methamphetamine, 2g of marijuana, a stolen motorbike, syringes, pipes and a mobile phone used for arranging the supply of drugs.

"He indicated that on the 1st of January, 2018 he had produced approximately 4g of a substance containing methylamphetamine," Crown prosecutor Kate Milbourne said.

"He also admitted to a previous production sometime in the year before.

"He indicated that he produced methylamphetamine for his own personal use."

Ms Milbourne said the while the apparatuses were not turned on at the time the search warrant was executed, it was set-up for further production alongside required substances.

The court heard acquaintances of Kelly had contacted him inquiring about the purchase of drugs, and he pointed them in the direction of a dealer.

The prosecution accepted the production was for personal use, and their was no commercial element to it.

Kelly's mother sat in court as he pleaded guilty to nine charges including producing a dangerous drug, two counts of supplying a dangerous drug and two counts of possessing a dangerous drug.

He had a history of drug offences dating back to 1988.

Defence barrister David Funch said the reason Kelly was producing meth was an "unusual feature" of the case.

"The reason he was producing it himself was so he didn't have to associate with drug dealers," Mr Funch said.

He said Kelly had been trying to address his drug addiction for 30 years.

Judge Nicole Kefford considered that Kelly had actively tried to remove himself from negative peer groups when he was released on bail last year, driving to Mackay to obtain work.

Ms Kefford said she also had to consider a general detterence for the community in deciding a sentence.

She sentenced Kelly to 18 months imprisonment, immediately suspended.