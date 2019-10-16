‘Don’t let my brother die in vain’

THE sister of a Brazilian man who died after he was knocked out in a late-night Surfers Paradise brawl wants a vigil at court as a man accused of striking him appears this morning.

Brazilian national Ivan Susin, 29, died in hospital on Saturday afternoon after being in coma for 12 days.

He was allegedly knocked unconscious and hit the back of his head on the ground on party strip Orchid Ave in Surfers Paradise on Saturday, October 1.

Ivan Susin died 12 days after he ended up in a coma from being hit during a brawl in Surfers Paradise.

His sister Joseane Susin, who arrived in Australia on Monday, wrote in an emotional post to Facebook this morning: "Dear friends, thank you for the messages of support and demonstrations of true humanity we have received.

Joseane Susin, the sister of Ivan Susin who died in hospital 12 days after he was knocked unconscious in Surfers Paradise on October 1.

"This young man was my brother but he could be a son, friend, grandson of anyone.

"Kiko was a human being of unquestionable kindness," she wrote.

"With the spirit that the justice of men is done. Let us pray for the divine love that will always guide our hearts (sic).

A Gold Coast Brazilian group held prayers at Calvary Catholic Church for Brazilian national Ivan Susin. (Photo/Steve Holland)

"I call everyone to be with us, in the next few hours at the court in Queensland, crying - although in silence - that his death not be in vain."

Ricky Lefoe, a Sydney construction worker, has been charged with unlawful striking causing death and grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to reappear in Southport court this morning.

Ricky Lefoe. Pic Tim Marsden

Shaun Simpson, 28, from Burleigh, faced court yesterday, accused of being involved in the fight.

Simpson's lawyer appeared in court yesterday morning to ask for an adjournment of the matter.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair adjourned the matter to November 5.

More to come.