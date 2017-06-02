Don't go and 'lose it:' Leaving valuables on display

AFTER a recent spike in vehicle break-ins around the region, Gladstone Police are advising residents to take care and second guess what they leave in their cars.

Recent campaigns like Lock it or Lose it at events held around Gladstone and Tannum Sands continue to spread the awareness of vehicle security but many locals still struggle to get the message.

For Gladstone's crime prevention unit constable Jamie Maris the enforcement is there but people need to listen.

"People leave things in their car because they think that it will never happen to them, but that's not always the case,” Const Maris said.

"It's not very often you see people breaking windows to steal something out of a car.

"They're more likely to strike if the car in unsecure or if a window's left down.”

Const Maris says simple initiatives like placing items in the glove box or in the boot can all help deter want-to-be thieves breaking in to your car.

"This is opportunistic crime, so people try it and if it's easy they'll do it,” she said.

"Personal and expensive items are being left in cars around Gladstone and in some cases vehicle owners aren't locking them either.”

All things that could leave you a little out of pocket too, Const Marsi added that failing to secure your vehicle could result in a fine.

Last month while police volunteers carried out the popular campaign Lock it or Lose it campaign at popular Tannum Sands event BAM, saw worse the results were worse than of those gathered at this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp. One item that was a consistent find inside vehicles at BAM was CDs and DVDs, outnumbering handbags and wallets by only 35.

Cars checked

OF THE 487 cars checked at Tannum Sand's BAM during the Lock it, or Lose it campaign, 249 of them had visible property inside.

3 - Unlocked

43 - Wallets/bags visible

9 - Mobile phones visible

14 - Electronics visible

78 - CD/DVDs

12 - Clothing

26 - Sunglasses

47 - Shopping