'Don't give a rat's arse': Fiery spray over Gladstone workers

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus joined union delegates and workers protesting against the Gladstone Power Stations bid to bring in a new Enterprise Bargaining Agreement.

A "DISEASE" that has infected Gladstone Power Station owners and workers is spreading like wildfire.

The nation's top union official, and Gladstone state member are fired up over the proposed changes to the power station's Enterprise Bargaining Agreement.

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus was in Gladstone yesterday and declared the beginning of a campaign calling for changes to the Fair Work Act.

Describing the dispute as a "disease", Ms McManus told protesters NRG's application to terminate the current EBA was completely unacceptable.

Ms McManus wants it to be illegal for companies to terminate their agreement in the middle of bargaining.

"They're abusing their power at the expense of the workers," she said.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus joined about 200 protesters outside the NRG Gladstone Power Station today.

"The Fair Work Act needs to be changed so that employers can't blackmail workers to drive down their pay and conditions."

Ms McManus called on Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd to support their movement.

Yesterday afternoon, Mr O'Dowd said it was too soon to speculate what he would do if he was to vote on changes to the Fair Work Act.

Also taking aim at Mr O'Dowd at the dawn protest was Gladstone's state MP Glenn Butcher.

Butcher lashes out at O'Dowd : Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher's speech at a protest outside Gladstone Power Station.

"(Mr O'Dowd) is tucked in his bed somewhere nice and warm," Mr Butcher said.

"He and his counterparts in the Federal Government don't give a rat's arse about the people here in Gladstone."

In response, Mr O'Dowd was leaving it to NRG and the unions to reach an agreement.

"(The dispute) has been going on for a long time yet the only time I hear from the unions is when they bash down my door on some frivolous attempt to get my attention, when I'm actually here in Canberra," Mr O'Dowd said.

"I'd like to know what Glenn Butcher thinks of the future of coal for central Queensland, then we'd find out what he really thinks of ongoing employment of workers at that power station."

The fiery feud follows eight months of failed negotiations to bring in a new EBA.

NRG employee and Australian Manufacturing Worker's Union delegate Andrew Lockwood said morale was down.

"People are worried about job security, it's like we're in limbo," he said.

"I won't be going on holidays any time soon, I'm not going to renovate my bathroom, because I just don't know what's going on."

A three-day mediation started yesterday between the Fair Work Commission, NRG and unions, in the latest bid to strike a deal.

NRG acting general manager Nigel Warrington said they would only provide a brief comment, honouring the FWC's recommendation for a 'cooling off' period.

"Both parties were asked to adopt a 'cooling off' period by the Fair Work Commission ... and we are respecting that process," Mr Warrington said.

"We won't be making any further comments until these talks have been completed."