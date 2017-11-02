News

Don't flip out: Gymnastics club running out of space

POPULARITY RISE: Liam McCabe, 5, at Gladstone Gymnastics.
Chris Lees
by

SINCE 2010, Gladstone Gymnastics has grown by about 500 people.

Now they've run out of space to keep growing.

The club is based at the Gladstone PCYC but wants to find land and money to build a dedicated facility for the sport somewhere else.

Club stalwart and committee member Silke Hetherington said the facility was getting very crowded and it was tough to run effective classes.

Ms Hetherington said the problem the club had was finding land to build on at a reasonable price.

"I would love a purpose built facility,” she said.

"I personally spent a lot of time talking to council about three or four years ago, looking at land for somewhere to build, but that proved really difficult.

"Land is available at Calliope but we're a Gladstone club.”

The growth rate for gymnastics in Gladstone.
The club has drafted some plans for their own facility near the basketball stadium, but to do that, roads would have to realigned, which would be a major expense.

Ms Hetherington said trying to find land was the key. "I think now it's time to start the process again,” she said.

According to a snapshot from the club, there are many issues with the current facility, including limited floor space, lack of space for parents to watch, office space being too small, no storage space, no vault run and no shower facilities, among other issues.

Next year the club wants to run rhythmic gymnastics but it may have to be held elsewhere due to the lack of space at the PCYC.

Gladstone Observer

