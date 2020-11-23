‘Don’t feel safe’: Family’s fear after brazen car theft

Mother of two Tamika Jade Martin was told by police early this morning their newly bought family car, a 2010 Red Holden VE Commodore, was stolen from their driveway.

CHRISTMAS will not be the same for a young Kirkwood family after their car was stolen and set on fire last night.

Police found the vehicle at 2.30am “completely destroyed” after it was set on fire at Gladstone Church of Christ on Dalrymple Dr in Toolooa.

Ms Martin said the alleged thieves broke into her home and stole her car keys, purse, handbag, house keys and another vehicle’s keys.

“We just don’t feel safe in the house at the moment,” Ms Martin said.

“At first I thought (they couldn’t have stolen the car) because the keys were inside, on my kitchen bench, but then I realised they had broken into the house.

Mother of two Tamika Jade Martin with her family.

“It’s scary knowing they still have my keys and they can come back and see what else they can steal.”

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police investigations would continue today to locate the persons allegedly involved.

Ms Martin said they were $10,000 out of pocket because of the theft, due to the replacement of locks and garage door wiring.

“For the family coming up to Christmas time, it’s horrible for us,” she said.

“I don’t understand why they had to do it?

“They wouldn’t have even had the car for a few hours before they decided to burn it. What do they get out of that?

“My children's car seats were in there, how could you take something with children’s things in it?”

Anyone with information is urged to call all Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.