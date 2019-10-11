‘Don’t be surprised if you get wandering fingers’

GOLD Coast BMX stunt star Matt Whyatt is being hailed a "favourite" to win on The Bachelorette after a dramatic incident in which he stood up to another contestant, warning him the way he was speaking to the female star was "not right''.

Viewers of Network 10's competitive dating show were stunned last night when Noosa Shire councillor Jess Glasgow, 37, made comments directed at the star, Angie Kent, 29, that she described as inappropriate.

But before the show aired, Cr Glasgow was already in hot water with the Noosa council, with it seeking an investigation into an alleged breach of a code of conduct.

In last night's episode Ms Kent also accused Cr Glasgow of making comments to behind-the-scenes staff that made them uncomfortable.

Matt Whyatt.

During a playful photoshoot in which Ms Kent and the contestants dressed up for a barnyard scene, Cr Glasgow was dressed up as the rear half of a horse when he said to Ms Kent "Don't be surprised if you get some wandering fingers all right", before licking his lips.

Later in the episode, one of the male contestants said to Cr Glasgow that Ms Kent had asked to have a private conversation with him about his antics, to which Mr Glasgow said: "Bring it on b-tch."

From that moment things fired up quickly, with Mr Whyatt stepping in to shut an argument down, saying: "The way you speak to her man, it's not right!"

Matt Whyatt and Jess Glasgow during the dramatic scene on last night’s episode of The Bachelorette.

Before the episode - which was prerecorded - was aired last night, Mr Whyatt was not allowed to speak earlier yesterday about what happened as it was a "sensitive topic".

When it screened, Ms Kent was seen to pull Cr Glasgow aside to tell him on national television: "You should never sexualise a woman.

"You made me feel very uncomfortable at the photoshoot. I said I wanted to have fun, but I feel like you took it too far.

The Bachelorette Angie Kent on set in Gross Vale during filming for The Bachelorette. Picture: Tim Hunter.

Angie Kent and Jess Glasgow. Picture: Tim Hunter.

"I got told to jump on your back as part of the photoshoot. I did not ask you to say 'ride me' or move your back while I was on top of you.

"I've had from the guys that you don't say a lot of nice things about me and you've actually made a lot of the makeup artists and crew not feel very comfortable."

During a piece to camera, Ms Kent added: "I want to spend time getting to know nice guys, not creepy guys that are hitting on people in the crew."

Cr Glasgow was eliminated from the show last night, but before that had already been referred by his council to the Office of the independent Assessor for an alleged breach of the councillor code of conduct.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington said Cr Glasgow's behaviour on The Bachelorette was "not reflective of Noosa council and what the organisation stands for, nor is it reflective of the Noosa community's values''.

Meanwhile Mr Whyatt, 27, made his debut on the show on Wednesday night when he attempted to win over Ms Kent's heart by pedalling in on his BMX bike.

Ms Kent decided to have her brother, Brad Kent, go undercover on the show so he could give her "insight".

Nitro Circus Live Matt Whyatt

Matt Whyatt arriving on the Bachelorette

Mr Whyatt was one of his picks as a winner.

"It could go two ways. You could choose someone you really like already and spend that time to get to know them, or pick someone on the cusp that you're not sure of," Mr Kent said to his sister during the episode.

"I would go Matt … I think he's super genuine (and) hasn't spoken about anything other than wanting to spend time with you."

Ms Kent responded: "I like him".

Friends of Mr Whyatt have been congratulating him online.

One his mates, TJ Lavin, commented on a photo he had uploaded to Instagram last night, writing: "There's no way you don't win this sh-t dude.

"The dudes on these bacher (ette) shows are 90 per cent soft as a pillow (sic).

"If she's looking for a man, you'll kill this thing. My prediction anyway."