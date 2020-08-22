“Don’t be complacent”: MP’s new COVID-19 warning

COMPLACENCY IS KILLER: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the people of Central Queensland can ill-afford to be complacent regarding COVID-19. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

FOLLOWING a spike in the number of Queensland’s COVID-19 cases, which forced Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk into action, Glenn Butcher MP issued his own warning.

After 9 new cases of Coronavirus being confirmed overnight, Mr Butcher’s message for the people of Gladstone and Central Queensland was plain and simple.

“This virus is still around,” Mr Butcher said.

“People cannot afford to be complacent anymore because it seems as if these new cases have popped up out of nowhere,

The Queensland government have urgently introduced new restrictions on gatherings in the home and public places, limiting them to 30 people.

“If you go to a place and can see there is more than 30 people there, just go somewhere else,” Mr Butcher said.

“I mean if you are out and about, which we still can do, don’t go in those large groups and if there are a large group of people at a venue just steer clear.”

Mr Butcher said the people of Central Queensland have been through this before and Gladstone has done really well.

“We have had very few incidents of police having to put fines down,” he said.

“We want to make sure these restrictions are in place for the short term and hopefully we can get it under control and get it back to what it was before.”

Mr Butcher said he hates to predict anything to do with the COVID-19 pandemic but he believes the Queensland government will look at easing restrictions once we get back to zero.

“When can get back to zero cases in Queensland and no public transmission I’m sure we will look at easing restrictions,” he said.

“If the people of Queensland do the right thing, as we have seen them do before, it will be sooner rather than later.”

Mr Butcher reiterated that now is not the time to be complacent and ensure social distancing is being observed.

“If you do have to leave home, even over the next few days, just be very careful and vigilant and obviously washing your hands and staying distanced is critical,” he said.