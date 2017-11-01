News

Don't be alarmed at ammonia sirens ... at certain times

Fisherman's Landing.
Fisherman's Landing. Contributed
Chris Lees
by

DON'T be alarmed if you hear an alarm at 10am this morning.

That's the message from Orica.

The company has installed two low frequency emergency sirens at Fisherman's Landing, for rapid notification of any ammonia related incident that may impact their industrial neighbours in the area.

The primary sirens is on top of Orica's Ammonia Tank, with the secondary siren at Fisherman's Landing Berth number five.

To maintain operational readiness, the sirens will be tested regularly, with the first one today at 10am.

They will continue to be tested on the first Wednesday of each month.

In an email, Orica said their industrial neighbours should activate their ammonia response plans should they hear either of the Orica emergency sirens operate at times outside of Wednesday 10amor for durations exceeding several minutes around this period.

