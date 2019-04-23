Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
As it happens every election cycle, the number of people intending to donkey vote with the justification that politicians are all the same, is ridiculous.
As it happens every election cycle, the number of people intending to donkey vote with the justification that politicians are all the same, is ridiculous. David Nielsen
Politics

Don't be a donkey, vote this election for people who can't

Hayden Johnson
by
23rd Apr 2019 9:38 AM | Updated: 10:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"DEMOCRACY is the worst form of government, except for all those other forms that have been tried from time to time".

With that, Winston Churchill simply summed up the feeling of a battered nation recovering from a global war against those other forms of government.

We're not recovering from a war and there is no dictatorial regime threatening our sovereignty with violence.

Being born in Australia is a jackpot in the lottery of life.

A downside to this free, safe and prosperous land of opportunity is the complacency it can breed among voters.

As it happens every election cycle, the number of people intending to donkey vote with the justification that politicians are all the same, is ridiculous.

Don't throw away this simple stroke of a pen our diggers fought for - and people across the world continue to fight for - because of your own disappointment with the political class.

You have the power to make a change.

Consider the candidates, some who have sacrificed employment to stand, who will best represent you.

Democracy is something to never take for granted.

Pick up the policies, consider the candidates and cast your vote for the thousands of people across the world who can't.

More Stories

federal election 2019 opinion
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Start to grow': New Auckland shop turns a new leaf

    premium_icon 'Start to grow': New Auckland shop turns a new leaf

    Business Find out what's in store for the Spar Express at the Avion Centre on Shaw St

    Labor's plan to get cheaper gas flowing again

    premium_icon Labor's plan to get cheaper gas flowing again

    Politics Shorten expected to outline Labor's proposal in Gladstone today

    The Gladstone demographic not taking up life-saving tests

    premium_icon The Gladstone demographic not taking up life-saving tests

    Health About 80 people die each week from this disease