Donovan breaks down before strip show

Casey Donovan is part of The All New Monty: Ladies' Night.

AN OVERWHELMED Casey Donovan had a panic attack while rehearsing for Channel 7's new stripping show.

The singer is one of eight well-known women who will go topless on stage in The All New Monty: Ladies' Night that airs on Sunday night and aims to raise awareness about women's health, particularly breast cancer.

Also taking part is Nadia Bartel, Simone Callahan, Lisa Curry, Rachael Finch, Ella Hooper, Lynne McGranger and Georgie Parker.

In an exclusive clip provided to news.com.au, Donovan struggles to master some of the moves in the routine and bursts into tears.

"I'm having an anxiety attack," she says to Home And Away star Georgie Parker.

"Don't worry, you'll make it work," Parker assures her.

Speaking about the incident, Donovan says in the clip: "Being the only plus, plus size woman in this cast, it's confronting. I struggle with anxiety on a daily basis, I could feel it creeping in. This is the most I've ever been out of my comfort zone."

In the TV special, the Australian Idol winner admits that taking her clothes off scares her the most.

"Taking my top off definitely scares me more than the routine. Dancing and music, that's my life, that's what I love to do. I think the biggest challenge for me is going to be getting over myself and getting over what my imperfections are."

The TV special will air on Sunday night on Channel 7.

Donovan has previously said the nudity factor made her "a little hesitant" to sign up to the show, but eventually she decided to give it a go because "raising awareness for breast cancer and women's health is a very, very important thing".

The All New Monty: Ladies' Night follows a similar TV special that aired in July and showed a bunch of male celebs stripping down to nothing.

Former star of The Bachelor Matty J was one of the men who took it all off, and he revealed to news.com.au that he and his co-stars had a friendly wager on the event.

"We had a bet among ourselves. Before we went out for the performance the guys said, 'When we throw away our hats and we're standing there naked, whoever covers themselves up first has to buy drinks for the rest of the night for all the boys at the wrap party'.

"When we did our performance, we were standing there naked and the pyrotechnics were blasting and then they started to fizzle out and we were all still standing there. I was looking around but no one was covering themselves up. It felt like we were standing there for hours," he said.

So who lost the bet?

"I think it was John Wood," Matty J said.

The All New Monty: Ladies' Night premieres this Sunday at 7pm on Channel 7.