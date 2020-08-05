Menu
A Toogoolawah woman has been caught stealing donations from the Red Cross.
Donations from dead mum stolen from charity

Ali Kuchel
5th Aug 2020 6:00 AM | Updated: 6:40 AM
A POLICE officer has had to investigate the theft of donations he made to a charity from his late mother's estate.

A witness told police they saw a woman removing donated items from the Toogoolawah Red Cross on Sunday.

The woman, a 53-year-old from Toogoolawah, allegedly loaded the front seat of her car and trunk with the household items.

Senior Sergeant John Cumner said he donated the goods to the Red Cross.

"In a unique set of circumstances, the property taken was actually donated by myself from my mother's deceased estate," Senior Sergeant Cumner said.

He said the alleged thief was known to police.

Footage of the offence was captured on Somerset Regional Council's CCTV system.

The woman was also issued a separate notice to appear for allegedly driving a vehicle at Morayfield while adversely affected by a dangerous drug.

The woman will appear before Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on August 21.

