'They didn't ask to be born,' RSPCA pups need as much love as bought pets

Julia Bartrim
| 20th Jul 2017 4:35 AM
HUNGRY TUMMIES: Shannon Holzheimer, Shadow, Caroline Dickenson and Donna Zimmerlie, Raiden from Gladstone Nissan have donated food to the RSPCA.
HUNGRY TUMMIES: Shannon Holzheimer, Shadow, Caroline Dickenson and Donna Zimmerlie, Raiden from Gladstone Nissan have donated food to the RSPCA.

IN SIX days, the team at Gladstone Nissan have collected enough pet care items to fill the back of a ute.

They will be donating the items to Gladstone RSPCA which is currently inundated by a large number of very skinny animals in bad condition.

Donna Zimmerlie, a new car sales consultant, says she and the team at Nissan started the initiative because "it's a cause that melts all our hearts".

"I'm a dog person and I can't adopt any more dogs. My way of giving back is to collect for (the RSPCA)," she said.

Staff and customers at Nissan have donated everything from collars, leads, toys, blankets, dog food and cat food, Mrs Zimmerlie says.

Nissan only started collecting items last Friday and will be wrapping up the collection this Friday.

They are thinking of continuing to do the drive long-term, in the form of a once-a-month food run.

"I am a big believer in giving a dog a second chance and looking out for the underdog," Mrs Zimmerlie said.

She has adopted five dogs from the RSPCA, and has two living with her now.

Her four year old husky kelpie cross has lived with her for two years now.

"She's four...she's beautiful. I got Shadow...from the RSPCA (she was an escapee) however since having her she's never once run away. She had just given birth to a puppy...(when she was taken in by the RSPCA) so it was a hard time for her," Mrs Zimmerlie said.

"My new one, his name is Rayden and he's two, I got him when he was seven weeks old, it was a case of (the former owner not getting dogs de-sexed and basically (not being able to) handle (the puppies)"

"They didn't ask to be born," she said of the dogs in the RSPCA shelter, "and they've obviously been neglected, they need someone to love them as much as a bought one."

"If (you) can donate, come out to 231 Dawson Highway, Gladstone Nissan, the smallest donation goes a long way." Mrs Zimmerlie said.

There are also RSPCA collection bins accessible in the check out area of all major local supermarkets for the convenience of donating straight after shopping.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  donations gladstone nissan pets and animal rspca

