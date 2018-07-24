Donation reach Quota for Rosella Park School

FUNDING: Josh Banks, Angel Van Hassel, Jayden Munro, Tyler Roberts and Maddysen Vince with Christine Saunders and Aileen Weeden.

ROSELLA Park School students can have a $3000 wish list thanks to the tireless philanthropy effort of Quota International of Gladstone.

Quota president Christine Saunders presented the donation to Rosella Park School deputy principal Chrissie Hansen recently.

"We were able to raise the money through a cent sale in May and this is the first opportunity we got to present the cheque,” Ms Saunders said.

"It's good to be able to help the school and the students.”

The Quota International is a non-profit organisation to empower women, children, the deaf, hard of hearing and speech impaired in local communities around the world.

"Our club's mission statement is to help disadvantage women and children,” Ms Saunders said.

Deputy principal Ms Hansen said the donation would benefit the school and students greatly to help improve facilities and other projects.

"We are very appreciative of the volunteer organisation to donate the money,” she said.

"There are upcoming projects and playground equipment to help the special needs for the children.

"By improving the playground equipment for the school is how they (students) get to explore their environment and the world.”

Quota secretary Aileen Weeden said Rosella School was a local organisation they wanted to support.

The hard work of Quota keeps going when they have three cent sales a year, Mother's Day, Father's Day and Christmas time.

"There is an upcoming Fashion Parade in October in Yaralla that is another fundraiser we are organising,” Christine said.