Donation of water making a big splash

BIG SPLASH: Coles Tannum Sands store manager Jade Watts Gladstone store manager Thea Nitschke and Tannum Sands sales coordinator Lisa Kenney have organised a community donation of water to residents in need in Miriam Vale.

COMMUNITY spirit is flowing in Gladstone and Tannum Sands as shoppers rally behind a water donation for Miriam Vale.

For the past few weeks Coles has asked for donations of 10 litre bottles or 24-packs of water, which will go to Miriam Vale residents struggling with dwindling water supplies.

The water donation is the brainchild of Tannum Sands sales co-ordinator Lisa Kenney and has exceeded expectations.

The two stores have received donations of seven-and-a-half pallets of water with Coles donating $6000, about 12 pallets, for a total of 117,000 litres.

Mrs Kenney said she was inspired by the Water for the West project helping producers in the Granite Belt.

“I thought we could do something with this but then I heard about Miriam Vale,” Mrs Kenney said.

“I thought ‘they’re local, they shop here. They support our charities. We can help them’.”

Gladstone manager Thea Nitschke said the wider community had rallied behind the project. “It’s been great to see that support … and realise there’s a real issue really only 45 minutes from us,” Ms Nitschke said.

The pallets will be distributed to Miriam Vale residents tomorrow by volunteers.